Ivan James Hook

Ivan (Jim) James Hook was born in Brookville, PA on June 26, 1951.

He was the only child of Ivan S. and Marcella Bauer Hook. They preceded him in death 2015 and 2016.

Ivan attended Keystone High School and graduated in 1970. He held many trade school certificates. His love of cars led him to become a Master Technician. He owned and operated Hook’s Service in Knox, PA from 1978 to 1990.

He loved racing in the mud with his friends and built mud bloggers and a Willys Jeep. He also was an avid hunter and never missed his deer. He golfed until his body no longer would cooperate.

Ivan was a member of the Shippenville Volunteer Fire Department and held the position of Fire Chief for several years. He also was an EMT and an EMT Instructor and ran with the Shippenville Ambulance Company.

In 1990 he had the opportunity to take a position as Master Technician with Merchant Tire in Midlothian, VA and moved his family there in August. He became a mentor to many young men and women and molded them to follow in his footsteps. He was promoted to Trainer in 2010 and taught technicians throughout the state of Virginia.

In 2014 he was asked to join the Risk Management Team of the mother company, TBC, in their head office in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. He moved to Juno Beach, FL, where he resided until his death. He retired in June 2020.

Ivan (Jim) married Janis Lynn Graff on November 25, 1972 and she survives. They had two sons together – Marcus James who resides in Richmond, VA (Chesterfield County), and Todd Andrew who resides in Colonial Heights, VA

Ivan could be found in his Man Cave tinkering with his Hamm Radios and his many projects. He was into total survival and was ready to take on any disaster at any notice.

Ivan will be sadly missed by all his many family and friends and especially by Jan and his precious little Yorkie, Angel.

If you would like to send a memorial gift, Jim would want it to be to the Shippenville Volunteer Fire Department or to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Knox PA.

There will be a memorial service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Knox, PA, on July 3rd at 11am and at the convenience of the family and where he will be laid to rest.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.