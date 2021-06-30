Kay Sharon (Schrecengost) Dunkle went to her eternal resting place on Tuesday morning, June 29, 2021.

She was born in Bryan, Pennsylvania on May 17, 1938 to parents Floyd Schrecengost and Sarah (Hall) Schrecengost.

She has four surviving siblings; Donna and late husband Robert Lasitis of Butler, Marcia and husband James Sopher of Cranberry Township, Carol and husband Mark Kristofik of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and Lynn Shcrecengost and wife Debra of Distant. Deceased siblings include Wayne, Gary and Vernon Schrecengost.

Kay married Harry “Hook” Dunkle on July 27, 1957 and moved to the Dunkle Family farm near Frogtown, PA in Clarion County.

She was proceeded in death by her oldest son, Terry Lee Dunkle and her husband, Harry Dunkle.

She is survived by Terry’s wife, Luanne of Frogtown, Timothy Allen Dunkle and wife Patricia of Dallas, TX, Joy Diane Dunkle and friend Elizabeth Eagleson of Richardson, TX, and Jacqueline Dunkle Sirko and husband Chuck of Graham, NC, as well as eight grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she treasured.

Friends and family know Kay as “Poonie”, the name bestowed upon her by her first grandchild who still lives on the family farm.

Kay spent the first forty years of married life raising her children and managing the farm while her husband Hook was on the road, as a long haul truck driver. In 1975 she was hired as a Rural Mail Carrier for Fairmount City where she enjoyed her many patrons for 25 years, retiring in the year 2000.

Kay was an active member of Nevin Memorial United Church of Christ in Frogtown since 1958. She was a Sunday School teacher for many years as well as the President of Ladies Missionary Society and a church Deacon. She was also a member of the Happy Hookers group at church, knitting robes and prayer shawls for those in need and helped prepare and serve many meals for Food for Friends in Clarion.

Kay enjoyed traveling and was in every state but Hawaii. She enjoyed reading and cooking for family. She was a treasure to her family, and displayed unmatched devotion and love to all of them.

Viewing will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021, from 12 noon to 2 pm at the Nevin Memorial United Church of Christ in Frogtown. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm at the church with Pastor Sam Swick officiating. Interment will be in the Salem Cemetery in Frogtown.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

