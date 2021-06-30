Local Family Mourns Death of Family Member Killed in Suspected Hate Crime

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A Rimersburg family is grieving the death of a family member who was killed in a suspected hate crime in Massachusetts.

(Pictured: Ramona Cooper and her son Gary Cooper Jr.)

Gary Cooper Jr. and his wife, Rochelle – who are both long-time residents of the Rimersburg area – received a call early Sunday morning that turned their world upside down.

Rochelle Cooper told exploreClarion.com they were initially told that Gary’s mother, Ramona Cooper, was involved in an “accident” in her hometown of Winthrop, Massachusetts. She noted it wasn’t until they spoke to the Suffolk County District Attorney that they found out the “incident” wasn’t just an accident.

“We didn’t get the details until we spoke to the DA, who told us it was a possible hate crime,” Cooper explained.

The incident itself occurred just before 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 26.

According to a release from Suffolk County District Attorney Rachel Rollins, Ramona Cooper, a veteran of the Air Force who served four years as a Staff Sergeant, was one of two victims gunned down in the incident.

The other victim was 58-year-old David Green, a retired Massachusetts State Trooper with 36 years of service.

The release states the shooter, later identified as 28-year-old Nathan Allen, stole a box truck, crashed it into another vehicle and a building, and walked away from the wreckage. He then shot Cooper in the back multiple times before shooting Green repeatedly in the head, neck, and torso.

The release notes Allen interacted with multiple bystanders at the scene but chose only to shoot and kill the two Black bystanders that he encountered.

Allen was subsequently shot and killed by police officers at the scene.

“At this preliminary stage of the investigation, the excellent work of law enforcement has already unearthed troubling white supremacy rhetoric and statements written by the shooter,” Rollins said in the release.

“This individual wrote about the superiority of the white race. About whites being ‘apex predators.’ He drew swastikas.”

The findings have transformed what would have already been a tragic loss into something even more troubling.

“It turned what we thought was just an accident into something way bigger,” Cooper said.

“It would be one thing if it had been an accident, but because of the circumstances of it, my husband is being bombarded by reporters. It’s a little overwhelming and being so far away and trying to handle everything is also overwhelming. It’s just a lot.”

She also noted the senseless tragedy has left their family a bit adrift, trying to figure out the next steps they need to take, while also mourning their loss.

“We’re not really quite sure what kind of life insurance she may have had, and we’re dealing with the funeral home. and now we have to get a hotel and drive up to Boston.”

Along with the emotional toll, the family is also facing the financial toll of this tragedy, as well.

“We will both have to take time off work. There’s the funeral and the travel, and we’ll probably have to travel several times to wrap everything up.”

In order to help with the financial burden of the tragedy, a GoFundMe fundraiser has been organized to assist the family with funeral expenses, to cover lost wages, and for travel expenses.

Cooper also noted that although the circumstances and nature of the crime have rocketed it into a national spotlight, their family is currently focused on seeing Ramona properly laid to rest and paying homage to her memory.

“She was a mother and a grandmother of three. She was a veteran who also worked with veterans. She was the kind of person who would do anything for anybody.”

