Newbie Man Busted for Selling Prescription Medication to Stand for Plea Hearing Next Week

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man who reportedly sold prescription medication to confidential informants is scheduled to stand for a plea hearing in court next week.

Court documents indicate 72-year-old William D. Neiswonger is scheduled to stand for a plea hearing in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7.

He faces the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (three counts)



– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3 (three counts)– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (three counts)– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (three counts)

Neiswonger remains free on $15,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from several controlled purchases orchestrated over a two-month period.

Details of the case:

According to three criminal complaints filed by Clarion County Detectives on October 21, 2020, CNET conducted controlled purchases of Clonazepam pills, a schedule IV controlled substance, from William D. Neiswonger in exchange for U.S. currency on February 7, 2019, February 28, 2019, and April 18, 2019, utilizing a confidential informant.

The purchases were made under surveillance by CNET officers, the complaint notes.

Neiswonger was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 10:00 a.m. on October 21.

