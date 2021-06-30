Police: Man Kills Two Children, Sets House on Fire, Turns Gun on Himself

ERIE CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police say an Erie County man fatally shot two juveniles, set his home on fire, and then turned the gun on himself.

According to Erie-based State Police, around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, concerned family members arrived at the residence of 48-year-old Richard Zimmer, of Greene Township, Erie County, after Zimmer failed to show up for a custody hearing earlier in the day.

Police say when the family members arrived, they saw heavy smoke in the residence and called for assistance. Kuhl Hose Fire Department then responded to the scene.

While they were extinguishing the flames within the residence, firefighters discovered multiple victims in various rooms of the residence, police say.

A preliminary investigation then determined that Zimmer had fatally shot a 13-year-old female victim and a 10-year-old male victim with his personal shotgun, according to police.

After the two juvenile victims were deceased, Zimmer started multiple fires in the residence and then fatally shot himself, police say.

The report notes the coroner’s office also responded to the scene and concurred with the determination of the preliminary investigation.

The full investigation is ongoing.

