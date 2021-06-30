Rick’s Racing Roundup: Overton Takes Two Wins at Firecracker Weekend

While the weekend brought hot temperatures the action at local tracks also heated up.

(Photo: Brandon Overton was the big winner at Lernerville Speedway. Photo by Paul Arch.)

Local fans were treated to some great racing over the weekend and it all started Thursday at Lernerville Speedway. It may have been the most successful Firecracker 100 in the fifteen-year history of the event as record crowds turned out each night.

The current World of Outlaws point leader Brandon Sheppard was the man to beat on Thursday night as he dominated the night’s action besting a field of over fifty late models to take home the six thousand dollar top prize.

The rest of Firecracker weekend belonged to Brandon Overton who took home six thousand dollars during Friday’s preliminary event. Then on Saturday Overton would score his second career Firecracker 100 win and take home 30,000 dollars for his efforts.

Mark Whitener of Florida would take home a cool 10,000 dollars for winning the third annual Bill Emig Memorial for the RUSH crate late models. This Friday the late models will have the night off at Lernerville Speedway as the 305 racesaver sprint cars take their spot in the Fab 4 rotation.

Over at Sharon Speedway on Saturday sprint car fans were anticipating the first start of the season by six-time All-Star champion Dale Blaney. Fan-favorite Blaney did not disappoint the hometown crowd when he took the lead on lap five and never looked back going on to score his 17th career Sharon win. Blaney hinted he may race more this season for Ohio car owner Rich Farmer including the upcoming Lou Blaney Memorial which honors his late father.

In the RUSH wingless sprint car feature, New York’s Chad Ruhlman picked up the win driving for Franklin car owner Tim Engles. The win came over Franklin’s Blaze Myers who has a pair of 2nd place finishes at Sharon now as he continues to knock on the door for his first sprint car win.

There will be no racing this weekend at Sharon Speedway but the All-Star Circuit of Champions will return for two nights of action on Saturday, July 10, and Sunday, July 11 with each show paying $6,000 to win. The Saturday show will be the “Lou Blaney Memorial” that will also include the BRP Mod Tour while Sunday’s show will be Justin Snyder’s “Salute to the Troops” with the RUSH wingless sprint cars joining the card.

After back to back rainouts Tri-City Raceway returned to action this past Sunday. Jeremiah Shingledecker of Polk became the first three-time winner after winning the small block modified feature in exciting fashion from his eighth starting spot. In the sprint car feature, it was the “Wheelman” Brandon Matus scoring the win after a hard-fought battle with Bob Felmlee.

For runner-up Felmlee it was his best finish of the season since making his return to sprint car racing. With several strong runs lately, it looks like his first win of the season is right around the corner. Seneca’s Bobby Whitling continued his strong season with another pro stock win. David Myers would outduel his father the “Reno Rocket” Les Myers in the vintage modified feature while Dalton Speers would win the mini stock nightcap.

Tri-City will be back in action this Sunday with another four division show featuring the 410 sprint cars, modifieds along with a fireworks display to celebrate the 4th of July.

After a week off for the Firecracker Thunder Mountain Speedway will swing back into action this Friday with the Renegades of Dirt Modifieds, Super late models, semi-lates, pure stocks, and FWDs.

