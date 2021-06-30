SPONSORED: Abraxas Offering Sign-On Bonuses and New Interim Rate
Wednesday, June 30, 2021 @ 12:06 AM
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – Have you heard the news? Abraxas Youth and Family Services in Marienville has a new Interim rate of $15.00 or more depending on the position!
Also, they are offering a $5,000.00 sign-on bonus for supervisor positions and $3,000.00 for all others! Plus paid vacations and benefits, too!
Don’t just go to work…make a change in someone’s life. At their innovative, quality treatment programs for youth, they are changing behavior, changing lives! It’s a win, win at Abraxas!
Abraxas is now hiring treatment supervisors, mental health workers, and life skills workers.
Find out more at https://jobsatabraxas.com.
Abraxas is an equal opportunity employer.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.