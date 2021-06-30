 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Abraxas Offering Sign-On Bonuses and New Interim Rate

Wednesday, June 30, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Abraxas-Now-Hiring7-10-2020MARIENVILLE, Pa. – Have you heard the news? Abraxas Youth and Family Services in Marienville has a new Interim rate of $15.00 or more depending on the position!

Also, they are offering a $5,000.00 sign-on bonus for supervisor positions and $3,000.00 for all others! Plus paid vacations and benefits, too!

Don’t just go to work…make a change in someone’s life. At their innovative, quality treatment programs for youth, they are changing behavior, changing lives! It’s a win, win at Abraxas!

Abraxas is now hiring treatment supervisors, mental health workers, and life skills workers.

Find out more at https://jobsatabraxas.com.

Abraxas is an equal opportunity employer.

Abraxas-Logo


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.