SPONSORED: Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission to Host Virtual Screening of ‘GATEWAY’, a Documentary on Opioids and Surgery
CLARION, Pa. – On July 7 and July 14, AICDAC will host a virtual screening of “GATEWAY,” an award-winning documentary about three families inadvertently impacted by opioid addiction that began with a prescription to manage pain after surgery.
The film provides an intimate look into the struggles that can be caused by legal opioid prescriptions when the dangers of these medications are not properly understood.
The 40-minute film features a woman who faced addiction following a C-section, a high school athlete who struggled with opioids after suffering sports injuries that led to surgeries, a young woman who has battled substance abuse for over a decade, and a clinician who has made it his mission to reduce opioid prescribing after surgery.
“GATEWAY” was created by Choices Matter – a national movement designed to educate and empower patients to have proactive discussions with their clinicians about available non-opioid options for managing pain after surgery.
In addition to the showing of GATEWAY, AICDAC will be presenting on services, local data, and a treatment representative will be available for questions and discussion.
For more information on the event or questions, please call 814-226-6350, x104, or email [email protected]
To learn more about “GATEWAY,” including resources about non-opioid options to manage pain after surgery, visit www.GatewayFilm.com.
Wednesday, July 7, Clarion County Event
Registration:
https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIldu6uqDMuHNd18_oEXXwIeHdZ01yKI_9_
Wednesday, July 7, Indiana County Event
Registration:
https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUld–pqTIiE9f-fiikMTkozWbXGyfUxE1b
Wednesday, July 14, Armstrong County Event
Registration:
https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIkdOqhrDouGt3b3mTrZ57s31q-u0M6WicU
All times are 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
