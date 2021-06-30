 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission to Host Virtual Screening of ‘GATEWAY’, a Documentary on Opioids and Surgery

Wednesday, June 30, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Gateway-Film-Flyer-SAFECLARION, Pa. – On July 7 and July 14, AICDAC will host a virtual screening of “GATEWAY,” an award-winning documentary about three families inadvertently impacted by opioid addiction that began with a prescription to manage pain after surgery.

The film provides an intimate look into the struggles that can be caused by legal opioid prescriptions when the dangers of these medications are not properly understood.

The 40-minute film features a woman who faced addiction following a C-section, a high school athlete who struggled with opioids after suffering sports injuries that led to surgeries, a young woman who has battled substance abuse for over a decade, and a clinician who has made it his mission to reduce opioid prescribing after surgery.

“GATEWAY” was created by Choices Matter – a national movement designed to educate and empower patients to have proactive discussions with their clinicians about available non-opioid options for managing pain after surgery.

In addition to the showing of GATEWAY, AICDAC will be presenting on services, local data, and a treatment representative will be available for questions and discussion.

For more information on the event or questions, please call 814-226-6350, x104, or email [email protected]

To learn more about “GATEWAY,” including resources about non-opioid options to manage pain after surgery, visit www.GatewayFilm.com.

“GATEWAY” Documentary Virtual Screening Event

Wednesday, July 7, Clarion County Event
Registration:
https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIldu6uqDMuHNd18_oEXXwIeHdZ01yKI_9_

Wednesday, July 7, Indiana County Event
Registration:
https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUld–pqTIiE9f-fiikMTkozWbXGyfUxE1b

Wednesday, July 14, Armstrong County Event
Registration:
https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIkdOqhrDouGt3b3mTrZ57s31q-u0M6WicU

All times are 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

www.aicdac.org
www.facebook.com/clariondrugfree

Gateway-Film-Flyer-(003)

CDFC-AICDAC-Logos


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.