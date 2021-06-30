State Police Warn of Dangers of Online Dating

INDIANA, Pa. – In an effort to prevent criminal activity such as romance scams, identity theft, stalking, and sexual assault, state police are advising of the potential dangers associated with online dating and internet-based relationships.

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), “scammers know millions of people use online dating sites. They are there, too, hiding behind fake profiles.”

The FTC lists these common signs of online dating scams:

“Professes love quickly.”

“Claims to be overseas for business or military purpose.”

“Asks for money, and lures you off the dating site”

“Claims to need money – for emergencies, hospital bills, or travel.”

“Plans to visit, but can’t because of an emergency.”

When considering using an online dating app or platform, SafeWise offers these suggestions:

“Use a trustworthy site.”

“Keep your contact information private.”

Verify the identity of potential suitors.

“Be smart about face-to-face meetings.”

“Don’t be afraid to report someone.”

Troopers also wish to advise residents to be especially cautious when meeting someone you met online in-person. Always meet in a public place or in a group setting with friends or family members and let someone know where you plan to meet and when you expect to be home.

Additional resources, counseling, and support for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault are available from the following area agencies: The Alice Paul House, The Women’s Help Center, Inc., and the Blackburn Center.

For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.

