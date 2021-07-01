 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Thursday, July 1, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers and thunderstorms before 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 3pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. High near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 56. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – A chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Independence Day – Sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.