A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers and thunderstorms before 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 3pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. High near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 56. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – A chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Independence Day – Sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

