Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Carrot Sheet Cake

This carrot cake recipe is to-die-for!

Ingredients

4 large eggs, room temperature

1 cup canola oil



2 cups sugar2 cups all-purpose flour2 teaspoons baking soda1/4 teaspoon baking powder2 teaspoons ground cinnamon1/2 teaspoon salt3 cups shredded carrots2/3 cup chopped walnuts

FROSTING:

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 cups confectioners’ sugar

2/3 cup chopped walnuts

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a bowl, beat eggs, oil, and sugar until smooth. Combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt; add to egg mixture and beat well. Stir in carrots and walnuts. Pour into a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 35 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

-For frosting, beat cream cheese, butter, and vanilla in a bowl until smooth; beat in sugar. Spread over cake. Sprinkle with nuts. Decorate as desired.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.