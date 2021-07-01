 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Carrot Sheet Cake

Thursday, July 1, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This carrot cake recipe is to-die-for!

Ingredients

4 large eggs, room temperature
1 cup canola oil

2 cups sugar
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
1/4 teaspoon baking powder
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
3 cups shredded carrots
2/3 cup chopped walnuts

FROSTING:
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
4 cups confectioners’ sugar
2/3 cup chopped walnuts

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a bowl, beat eggs, oil, and sugar until smooth. Combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt; add to egg mixture and beat well. Stir in carrots and walnuts. Pour into a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 35 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

-For frosting, beat cream cheese, butter, and vanilla in a bowl until smooth; beat in sugar. Spread over cake. Sprinkle with nuts. Decorate as desired.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


