Clarion Man Charged With Hitting Woman, Threatening ‘I’ll Snap Your Neck’ Due Back in Court Next Week

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man charged with striking a woman and telling her “I’ll snap your neck” is due back in court next week.

Court documents indicate 43-year-old Christopher L. Donaldson is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 9.

The case was previously continued three times.

Donaldson faces the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $7,500.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, a domestic violence incident was reported by a third-person caller around 8:46 p.m. on Sunday, April 25, at a residence on South Second Avenue in Monroe Township, Clarion County. The victim had called the third-person caller and left the phone on speakerphone during this incident.

When police arrived at the scene to speak with a known victim, they found the victim had a fresh “goose egg” injury on her forehead and a fresh laceration on the side of her upper cheek, the complaint indicates.

The victim reportedly told police that she and Christopher Donaldson were arguing and it turned physical when Donaldson struck her on the left side of her face. The victim reported Donaldson struck her “so hard that I heard ringing in my ears,” the complaint states.

Donaldson then grabbed the victim’s face with his hand, covered her mouth, and squeezed. He then said to the victim: “Shut up, or I’ll snap your neck,” according to the complaint.

Donaldson was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 5:30 p.m on May 2.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.