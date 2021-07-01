Dean William Pryor, 68, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at his home.

He was born on April 6, 1953 in Butler, Pa., to John William and Betty Eileen (Eshbaugh) Pryor.

Dean graduated from Union High School in 1971. After graduation, he began working at the family owned auto repair shop, Eshbaugh’s Repair. He was a self-employed truck driver and auto mechanic for his entire adult life. He could literally take apart any automobile and put it back together and was certified as one of the top mechanics in the country. He had been an active member of the Rimersburg Hose Company where he previously served as their fire chief.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Melody (Mortimer) Pryor, whom he married on Aug. 13, 1983; his son, David Keith Pryor of Cleveland, MS; brothers, Dr. Leroy Edward Pryor and wife, Madelene of Brookville and Scott John Pryor and wife, Brenda of Cortland, OH; and his sister, Joyce McClafferty and husband, Kevin of Hookstown, Pa. Dean is also survived by his uncle, Arthur Eshbaugh of Shippenville; his aunt, Eleanor Pruitt of AL; a sister-in-law, Donna Pryor of Parker; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Alan L. Pryor.

A Gathering of Friends and Family will be held at the Baker Street Church of God, 160 Veteran St., Rimersburg, PA on Friday, July 2, 2021. A brief service will be held at 5:30 PM with Rev. John Milliron officiating, followed by the final fire call and a time of fellowship until 8 PM.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, Pa.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dean’s name to Rimersburg Hose Company, PO Box 446 Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To leave an online condolence to Dean’s family please visit, www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

