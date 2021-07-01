Explore Clarion River Lands: Blyson Loop Waterfalls & Rocks Ramble

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A special guided interpretive hike of the Clarion River Lands is scheduled for Saturday, July 3, in Cook Forest.

The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Cook Forest Park Office.

Are you curious as to what scenic surprises, wildlife, and local history lie within the newly acquired Clarion River Lands? If so, you’ll need a guide to get you there. Trails are steep, rocky, and sometimes hard to find, but the wilderness experience will be worth the effort.

This three-mile interpretive, very strenuous, and often times off-trail hike climbs 460 feet from the valley floor to the hilltop.

Participants will investigate rock outcrops along the way for wildlife and historic use. The tail end of the hike loops back down along the picturesque Blyson Run Valley and its numerous small waterfalls.

Participants will meet at Park Office, located at 100 PA-36, Cooksburg, to drive to the starting point roughly nine miles downriver. Access to the kick-off point is not easy. Pick-ups and jeeps are recommended, low clearance vehicles are not. Participants are asked to pack a lunch and bring plenty of water.

All participants must register at the park office at 814-744-8407 or [email protected]

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.