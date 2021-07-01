George Terry Barrett, 82, of Knox passed away unexpectedly on June 26, 2021 at his home.

Born December 13, 1938, in Grove City, Terry was the son of the late Wilford and Laurea Barrett.

On June 3, 1961 Terry married the former Karen Kenemuth who preceded him in death in 2008.

Terry served in the United States Armey Reservees and was a member of the American Legion Post 720 in Knox. He worked at the Knox Glass Plant, Source, Glacial Minerals and Colony Homes.

Terry loved spending time with his children, grand children and great grand children. He enjoyed golfing with his friends, watching the Steelers and Pirates games and spending time with his friend Lisa. Terry was the most kind and generous man, he was always there if you needed help and will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Terry is survived by his daughter Susan Rhoads of Knox, a sister Linda (Robert) Greer of Knox, his grandchildren Shannon (Adam) Perry, Shayla Rhoads, Ethan Wedekind, Holly (Bill) Shiel, Levi Barrett and Jayce Barrett and six great grandchildren.

Along with his wife and parents Terry was preceded in death by his sons Michael and Brad Barrett and two brothers Philip and William Barrett.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

