Gov. Wolf Signs Legislation Expanding Access to Medical Marijuana

Thursday, July 1, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Governor-Wolf-speaking-inside-with-a-blue-curtain-in-the-background-croppedHARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation that will provide important updates to Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Act to ensure better access for patients.

House Bill 1024 acts on recommendations made by the Department of Health to revise the Medical Marijuana Act, which was signed into law in 2016. Specifically, it protects patient safety standards and product quality of Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program while empowering the Medical Marijuana Advisory Board to continue to consider new medical conditions for eligibility. It will also retain certain flexibilities enacted under the state’s COVID-19 disaster declaration that patients and dispensaries found convenient.

“It’s been five years since Pennsylvania legalized medical marijuana, and in that time the Department of Health has examined the program’s successes and challenges and made important recommendations on improving the law,” Gov. Wolf said. “This legislation provides important updates to our state’s medical marijuana program to ensure that patients have improved access to medication.”

The governor also signed HB 101, HB 125, HB 156, HB 178, HB 196, HB 246, HB 264, HB 664, HB 741, HB 765, HB 827, HB 843, HB 859, HB 925, HB 944, HB 954, HB 957, HB 1147, HB 1349, HB 1390, HB 1429, HB 1431, HB 1621, SB 70, SB 81, SB 87, SB 89, SB 96, SB 108, SB 147, SB 282, SB 411, SB 416, SB 425, SB 434, SB 484, SB 532, SB 554 and SB 664.


