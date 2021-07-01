Gov. Wolf Vetoes Bill Prohibiting Vaccine Passports

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf today vetoed Senate Bill 618, legislation that would prohibit the state from implementing vaccine passports, limiting medical providers and the public from having access to information on vaccination rates and vaccine efficacy.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the legislation would eliminate the Department of Health’s ability to respond to future matters of public health resulting in the spread of infectious diseases and gravely endanger those vulnerable, while also limiting the tools necessary to conduct a coordinated public health response and save lives of Pennsylvanians during a pandemic.

“This legislation is contradictory, misguided, and irresponsible,” Wolf said in his veto message.

“This bill prohibits basic public health measures, which are necessary to curb infectious disease transmission and save lives. Specifically, the bill eliminates the Department of Health’s ability to take disease control measures for any future contagious disease, resulting in the inability to contain the spread of infectious diseases in the Commonwealth or long after the current pandemic is over.”

Wolf argues that the provisions of the bill would put all commonwealth residents at risk, as well as placing individuals who are particularly vulnerable, such as residents of long-term care facilities, at even greater risk.

“As we have seen with COVID-19 and other disease outbreaks, public health response measures are critical in saving lives of vulnerable residents. Health orders are needed to provide direction to health care providers, medical facilities, patients, and those likely exposed to a disease during a pandemic.

Wolf also called the bill “short-sighted,” and said it would “tie the hands” of public health officials.

“This bill limits the Department of Health’s ability to collect vaccine and immunization information for the Commonwealth’s Statewide Immunization Information System. This would prevent medical providers and the public from having access to vital information on vaccination rates and vaccine efficacy.”

The governor’s full veto message is available here.

Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York), the primary sponsor of the bill, responded to the veto immediately with concerns about the possibility of individuals being denied services or education due to their vaccination status.

“The governor had an opportunity to provide clarification for students, parents and every Pennsylvanian by signing Senate Bill 618,” Phillips-Hall stated in a release.

“Unfortunately, this fall will be met with confusion and chaos as students in K-12 through higher education will head back to school with little guidance on whether or not the COVID-19 vaccine will be a requirement. Instead of showing that no one will be denied service or an education because of a decision not to take a COVID-19 vaccine, students and parents will be forced to make difficult decisions in less than two months as more schools begin forced vaccinations.

“While this pandemic is hopefully a once-in-a-lifetime event, we have seen that broad powers implemented by the Secretary of Health lead to serious unintended consequences for people I represent, especially those along the Maryland border. The voters showed us last month that they want collaboration between elected officials, not one person to wield all of the power and make drastic decisions affecting lives and livelihoods.”

