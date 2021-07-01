James Slams Wolf’s Veto of Voting Rights Protection Act, Election Audit Provision

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Rep. R. Lee James (R-Venango/Butler) issued the following statement regarding Gov. Tom Wolf’s veto of House Bill 1300, known as the Voting Rights Protection Act, as well as the provision in the 2021-22 state budget containing funding for election audits:

“Progress is defined as improving and moving forward. Progress and change, which House Bill 1300 provided, apparently is not in the governor’s playbook. Ten hearings, which resulted in over 140 pages of testimony from bipartisan groups and elected officials, provided valid concerns to be addressed. Gov. Wolf also made a deal to dedicate $3.1 million within the budget to fund the Bureau of Election Audits, under the direction of the auditor general, which he discarded today using his line-item veto power. This move by the governor is a slap in the face to the people who took the time to share their expertise in an effort to help restore confidence in our election system. It is equally offensive to those who have called for change.

“This bill is the most comprehensive piece of legislation in the United States, and it would have addressed the glaring issues from the 2020 election. The public has lost faith in the process that keeps our country free. House Bill 1300 would have restored that trust because we would catch up with the times, improving both security AND accessibility of our elections. Instead, we’re stuck in 1937 – which is when the current election code was created.

“A lack of desire for change in the electoral process is illogical. Voting is the most important duty for every eligible American. Gov. Wolf is truly out of touch and has failed the very people he was elected to represent. House Bill 1300 makes it easier to vote and harder to cheat.”

