Police Release Details of UTV vs. Car Crash on Olean Trail

Thursday, July 1, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsPORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a hit-and-run crash involving a UTV and a car that happened on Olean Trail last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 5:08 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, on Olean Trail, just north of Hetrick’s Farm Supply, in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident happened as 35-year-old Carson R. Clinger, of New Bethlehem, was operating a Zhejiang CFMOTO Power Company Z Force 800 UTV traveling north on Ocean Trail followed by a 2016 Toyota Prius operated by 56-year-old Jimmy L. Radaker, of Corsica.

According to police, Clinger slowed down the UTV to make a left turn onto a dirt trail and waved his left hand to signal the turn. Radaker then attempted to travel around the UTV, and as the UTV began to make the left turn, it struck the Toyota.

Clinger then failed to give insurance information and fled the scene of the crash, police say.

Radaker and his passenger, 56-year-old Janice M. Beary, of Corsica, and Clinger and his passenger, a six-year-old New Bethlehem girl, were using seat belts. No injuries were reported.

The Toyota sustained minor damage to the driver’s side door.

Police say Clinger was cited for failure to notify police of an accident.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

