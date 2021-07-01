Say What?!: Walmart Employee Tackles Deer Inside Store

WISCONSIN – A deer wandered into a Walmart store in Wisconsin and was subsequently tackled and ejected from the business by an employee.

A video captured by a witness at the Walmart store in Baraboo shows an employee pinning the deer to the floor after tackling the wild animal inside the store.

