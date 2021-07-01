SPONSORED: Firecracker Special – Made in the USA at McMillen’s!
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet is offering a Firecracker Special – Made in the USA on luxury vinyl flooring!
– Rigid core, waterproof LVT. Drop and lock installation, attached pad, scratch and stain-resistant.
– The cost: $2.99/sq. ft.
Visit McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet located at 11993 Route 66, Clarion, Pa., to learn more about LVT flooring.
McMillen’s will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, and Friday, July 2.
For the July 4th holiday, the store will be closed on Saturday, July 3, Sunday, July 4, and Monday, July 5.
As a leader in the area’s flooring service, McMillen’s has the knowledge to help customers choose the right product for their project, the professional installers to get the job done right, and the longevity and customer satisfaction to keep customers coming back for their future flooring needs.
For more information, visit their website https://www.mcmillenscarpet.com/ their Facebook page here, or call 814-764-5651.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.