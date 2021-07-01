State Police Calls: Felon Not to Possess Firearm; Hot Water Tank Dumped on Lucinda Property

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Person Not to Possess Firearm in Licking Township

Clarion-based State Police are currently investigating an incident of a “felon not to possess a firearm.”

The investigation was initiated in December 2020 at a location on Pine Hollow Road, in Licking Township, Clarion County.

Scattering Rubbish in Knox Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of scattering rubbish that occurred in Lucinda sometime between June 21 and June 28.

Police say an unknown individual deposited an old hot water tank onto private property belonging to a known 66-year-old Lucinda man on Holly Lane in Knox Township, Clarion County.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

