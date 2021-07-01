Charges Withdrawn for Knox Woman Accused of Depositing Fraudulent Check

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Knox woman who was previously accused of depositing a fraudulent check have been withdrawn.

Court documents indicate that the following charges that were filed against 49-year-old Elizabeth Ann Ferroni have been withdrawn:

– Theft By Deception-False Impression, Felony 3

– Bad Checks, Misdemeanor 2

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred in August 2020 involving a check that was reported as fraudulent.

