A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Isolated thunderstorms, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday – Isolated thunderstorms before 8am, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind.

Independence Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Tuesday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

