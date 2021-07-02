Allan W. Wise, 96, of Williamsport, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 5, 2021, at home.

Born January 31, 1925, in Eagle Rock, PA, he was the son of the late Wilbert and Margaret (Foxx) Wise.

He was a veteran of the US Army, having served during WWII.

In keeping with his wishes, no services will be held at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. To share a memory or send the family condolences please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.