Argument Over Four-Wheeler Leads to Harassment Charges for Three Individuals

MCCALMONT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details on an incident in which three people were charged stemming from an argument over a four-wheeler at a residence on Anita Oliveburg Road.

Around 8:15 a.m. on June 2, Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a call regarding an argument over a four-wheeler at a residence on Anita Oliveburg Road, in McCalmont Township, Jefferson County.

The argument reportedly involved four individuals, identified as 50-year-old Robin Allshouse and 31-year-old Amanda Birch, both of Summerville, 49-year-old Bobbi Frampton, of Reynoldsville, and a known 52-year-old male victim from Summerville.

Police say after multiple interviews, Allshouse, Birch, and Frampton were charged with harassment.

The charges are pending through District Court 54-3-02.

PSP Punxsutawney released the above report on Friday, July 2, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.