Argument Over Four-Wheeler Leads to Harassment Charges for Three Individuals

Friday, July 2, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-day-timeMCCALMONT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details on an incident in which three people were charged stemming from an argument over a four-wheeler at a residence on Anita Oliveburg Road.

Around 8:15 a.m. on June 2, Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a call regarding an argument over a four-wheeler at a residence on Anita Oliveburg Road, in McCalmont Township, Jefferson County.

The argument reportedly involved four individuals, identified as 50-year-old Robin Allshouse and 31-year-old Amanda Birch, both of Summerville, 49-year-old Bobbi Frampton, of Reynoldsville, and a known 52-year-old male victim from Summerville.

Police say after multiple interviews, Allshouse, Birch, and Frampton were charged with harassment.

The charges are pending through District Court 54-3-02.

PSP Punxsutawney released the above report on Friday, July 2, 2021.


