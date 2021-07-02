 

Big Butler Fair Returns With Carnival Opening Today

Friday, July 2, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Butler-FairBUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – One of western Pennsylvania’s largest fairs is back this year with the carnival opening up today.

The 165th Big Butler Fair kicked off this week in Prospect.

The widely-known and loved event, which was cancelled in 2020 for the first time since the Civil War due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has returned with amusement rides, livestock exhibits, live music, food stands, and more.

The fair opens at 9:00 a.m. today and the carnival begins at 3:00 p.m. Entries will be received at the Arts and Crafts Building from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Weigh-in for Market Animals begins at 6:00 p.m.

Tonight is the annual Bike Night beginning at 7:00 p.m. at a cost of $5.00 per bike.

The Clarks will be giving a FREE concert at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule of events includes the Judging for Home Ec, 4-H & Vocational Plants, Flowers, Farm & Garden Fancy Work, Junior Beef Showmanship, and Junior Market Steers.

Bull Ride Mania begins at 7:00 p.m. and the Butler Fair Barnyard Olympics begins at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday’s events include Judging for Open & Junior Rabbits and Junior Goat Showmanship.

Both the Antique Tractor Pull and the Draft Horses Drive-In Show begin at 10:00 a.m.

The big School Bus Demolition Derby is set for 7:00 p.m. and the “Gigantic Fireworks Display” will begin at dusk.

The fair continues next week with the Giant Auto Demolition Derby on Monday, Figure 8 Races and Truck Demo on Tuesday, Triple Crown Gas 4×4 Trucks on Wednesday, Pro Street Diesel 4×4 Truck and a Celebrity Milking Contest on Thursday, Draft Horse Pulls, the Mud Bog, and a Youth Dance on Friday, and a free concert with Casey Donahew on Saturday.

A full schedule of events is available here.


