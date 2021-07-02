 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Brenda “Maw Maw” Varner

Friday, July 2, 2021 @ 09:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-NrP82lnYoyaw0t (1)Brenda “Maw Maw” Varner a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother passed away unexpectedly June 30, 2021, at her home at the age of 57.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Donald Varner; parents, Carrie and “Skip” Travis; her children, Missy Varner, Lisa Varner, Jessica Varner, and Donald Varner Jr; her grandchildren, Serena Smith, Natalie Smith, Kameryan Smith, Layla Culp, and Olive Keighley; and her dog, Blondie.

Brenda was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her grandchildren were the most important part of her life.

Due to her wishes there will be no funeral or viewing services.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.