Brenda “Maw Maw” Varner a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother passed away unexpectedly June 30, 2021, at her home at the age of 57.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Donald Varner; parents, Carrie and “Skip” Travis; her children, Missy Varner, Lisa Varner, Jessica Varner, and Donald Varner Jr; her grandchildren, Serena Smith, Natalie Smith, Kameryan Smith, Layla Culp, and Olive Keighley; and her dog, Blondie.

Brenda was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her grandchildren were the most important part of her life.

Due to her wishes there will be no funeral or viewing services.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.