Clarion Athletics Boasts 164 PSAC Scholar-Athletes in 2020-21

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced that a new record of scholar-athletes has been set, with 4,163 from the league’s 18 institutions earning PSAC Scholar-Athlete honors for the 2020-21 academic year. Clarion boasted 164 of those scholar-athletes from its programs that compete in the PSAC.

In order to be eligible, the 2020-21 student-athletes must maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 upon completion of the academic year.

Earlier this year, Clarion student-athletes set new record in the institution’s own scholar-athlete honors program, with 253 Golden Eagle student-athletes – comprising 65 percent of the department – earning Clarion Scholar-Athlete honors. Eleven Golden Eagle teams boasted a cumulative GPA above 3.2 in the Spring 2021 semester, with 71 student-athletes recording a 4.0 GPA that semester.

The full list of PSAC Scholar-Athletes for Clarion is listed below. The full release is available on the PSAC site.

Cross Country

Abigail Sullivan, Beka McClymonds, Courtney Kosanovic, Mackenzie Carver, Chelsey Kabel, Brianna Pennington, Autumn Pettinato, Haley Schaller

Softball

Megan Anderson, Aryn Boyer, Alexandra Brentzel, Jessica Cartia, Brooke Cline, Nicole Collins, Allison Gilliam, Carissa Giordano, Rachel Helsley, Rebecca Kelley, Chelsea Liroff, Brooke McCanna, Hannah Norton, Zoe Ott, Laura Sadowski, Alyssa Stitt, Kendyl Switzer, Makenzie Wolfe

Women’s Basketball

Heather Ansell, Olivia Boocks, Abigail Gatesman, Emily Hegedus, Allyson Kirby, KeAirah Massiah, Neely Whitehead

Women’s Golf

Mackenzie Cassidy, Emily DeMartino, Taylor Galigher, Samanatha Huth, Lauren McGrady, Sylvia Stibley, Morgan VanLeer

Soccer

Quinn Arbaugh, Jaci Bowser, Kylee Cross, Annalise Eiswerth, Courtney Hamm, Macy McCarthy, Dani McNally, Kayla McNamara, Alexis Moyer, Grace Mullen, Kayla Papale, Tory Pembleton, Hadley Sleith, Madison Spitko, Alexandra Velez

Women’s Swimming & Diving

Ava Arnold, Kassandra Bennett, Elizabeth Brand, Jocelyn Bucheit, Candice Chalus, Sydney Davidson, Hailley Fry, Isabella Gorrell, Kaitlynn Henninge, Michaela Hinkson, Meghan Keppler, Morgan Lukaesko, Madalyn Murphy, Sarah Murray, Corina Paszek, Addison Restelli, Ava Rosely, Stephanie Setar, Mary Clare Smith, Anna Vogt

Tennis

Kali Aughenbaugh, Savannah Buttery, Sarah Kirmeyer, Hannah Schettler, Alexis Strouse

Track & Field

Delaney Beard, Madison Brooks, Letizia Collini, Shelley Jones, Laken Lewis, Emily Lodge, Emma Pesicka, Emily Pleslusky, Jenna Tech, Jenna Uncapher, Sadie Leisinger

Volleyball

Rachel Asphago, Alexa Cundy, Cambron Hampton, Aleah Karam, Anne Koester, Courtney Krall, Kathryn Ledford, Lindsey Mausser, Alyson Peters, Julia Piccolino, Amy Regrut, Gillian Romanchok, Abigail Selfridge, Brooke Williams, Aubrey Wrona, Abigail Yeager

Baseball

Daren Byers, Josh Kirwin, Thomas Lavin, Bryan Layton, Scott McManamon, Daniel Miller, Benjamin Mongelluzzo, Nathan Petke, Leonard Piccini, Dereck Pritchard, Matthew Privette, Michael Proios, Joseph Rossi, Logan Schlegel, Kasey Shugart, Kyle Thompson

Men’s Basketball

Aaron Hilzendeger, Gerald Jarmon, Kai Kueper

Football

Jacob Baker, Jack Blevins, Andrew Blon, Matthew Charlton, Percise Colon, Legend Davis, Josh Elm, Terrell Ford, James Gunning, Kendall Herron, Jay Johnson, Bryan Kelly, Kyle Knight, Jacob Lindner, Benjamin Lipinski, Ryan Lowe, Braden McKee, Scott McMillon, James Murphy, Khalil Owens, Brian Pernell, Ridge Pierre, David Plocharczyk, Jalen Smith, Marcel Sutton

Men’s Golf

Alex Fincher, Nicholas Giambrone, William Hoover, Will Meyer, Ryan Robinson, Joseph Vitali

Men’s Swimming & Diving

Connor Cary, Andrew Cestra, Devon Lonergan, Trent Napholz, Ty Rabenstein, Nolan Songer, Hayden Steiner

