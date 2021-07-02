Clarion County Photo of the Day

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Clarion Little League’s Redbank Chevrolet Minor League softball team beat Identity Studio and Design 11-10 to win the Clarion County Minor League Softball Championship Game. Pictured from left: Addison Myers, Kyleigh Anderson, Sawyer Bunch, Zoey Lee, Kaylynn Hetrick, Madison Hindman, Bryn Anderson, Bailey Beinhaur, Aubree Conticelli and J’Lynn Jones. Head Coaches: Stephen Bergman and Nicole Bergman and Asst. Coach Melissa Anderson. Submitted by Melissa Anderson.