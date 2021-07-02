Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Blueberries and Cream Coffee Cake

Whether served for breakfast or as a dessert, this cake is phenomenal!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

2 cups sugar



2 large eggs, room temperature1 teaspoon vanilla extract1-3/4 cups all-purpose flour1 teaspoon baking powder1/4 teaspoon salt1 cup sour cream1 cup fresh or frozen unsweetened blueberries1/2 cup packed brown sugar1/2 cup chopped pecans, optional1 teaspoon ground cinnamon1 tablespoon confectioners’ sugar

Directions

-In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. Combine the flour, baking powder, and salt; add to the creamed mixture alternately with sour cream, beating well after each addition. Fold in blueberries.

-Spoon half of the batter into a greased and floured 10-in. fluted tube pan. In a small bowl, combine the brown sugar, pecans if desired, and cinnamon. Sprinkle half over the batter. Top with remaining batter; sprinkle with remaining brown sugar mixture. Cut through batter with a knife to swirl the brown sugar mixture.

-Bake at 350° until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean, 55-60 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack to cool completely. Just before serving, dust with confectioners’ sugar.

