Delores “Dorie” Seigworth, age 75, of Reno, died on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born on February 7, 1946, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Ken and June Armstrong Talley.

She was married on February 21, 1964, to Gary LeRoy Seigworth, who preceded her in death on December 5, 2002. They shared 38 years of marriage together.

Delores was a member of the Oil City Moose Club #78 and spent time there playing darts. She also enjoyed playing bingo. Dorie was known for her perfect lawn, and she was happy to do the yardwork to keep it looking that way.

Surviving are three children, Debra Lynn Fiedler and husband, Dante, of Oil City, Terrie Jo Kearns and husband, Greg, of Reno, and Michael Allen Seigworth and wife, Jeanne, of Oil City; eight grandchildren, PJ and wife Jess McGinty, Angel and husband Austin Clever, Haley Fiedler, Dustin Doyle, Jacklyn and husband Ryan Carmack, Erika Kearns and significant other Keenan Hayes, Tim Kearns, and Drew Xander; ten great-grandchildren, Sydney and Kennidy McGinty, Elizza Clever, Lorenzo Dragotta, Gianna Hayes, Sage and Lindsay Doyle, and Anders, Chase, and Easton Carmack.

Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to Dorie’s parents and husband, Gary, she is preceded in death by a brother, Bob Talley, and a sister, Martha Ginnery.

In keeping with Dorie’s wishes, there will be no visitation.

Interment will be in Reno Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Reno Fire Department, 10 4th St, Reno, PA, 16343.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

