James’ Bill on Unemployment Compensation Appeals Signed into Law

Friday, July 2, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Rep. Lee JamesHARRISBURG, Pa. – Rep. R. Lee James (R-Venango/Butler) announced his legislation to give people more time to appeal unemployment compensation decisions has been signed into law.

Act 30 of 2021 extends the time frame for an unemployment compensation claimant or employer to appeal the decisions of the Unemployment Compensation (UC) Service Center and a UC referee from 15 days to 21 days.

“In my district, constituents found themselves unemployed due to the downsizing of Joy Global Inc., which was a major employer in our district,” James said. “In some cases, due to factors beyond their control, people not informed of the brief time allowed to appeal decisions denying their benefits, were at risk of losing the safety net.”

“Another crucial part of this bill is that employers are also given the same time frame. This creates an even playing field for both parties in a disputed UC case,” he added.


