Jean M. Nick, 93, of Oil City, passed away Friday July 2, 2021, at Oakwood Heights.

Born December 5, 1927, in Titusville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jay D. & Jenny Welsh Ross.

Jean was a 1945 graduate of Oil City High School.

She was the caretaker for St. Catherine Cemetery in Titusville for many years before moving to Erie, PA.

Jean lived in Erie from 1976-2011 and most recently at Red Coach Manor Apartments.

She was married on October 22, 1946, in Our Lady Help of Christians Church to Bernard W. Nick and he preceded her in death on July 12, 1997.

She was a member of St. Joseph Church in Oil City.

Jean enjoyed playing bingo, going to Salamanca, and doing word searches.

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Interment will be in St. Catherine’s Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to a charity of ones choice.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

