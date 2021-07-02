 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Jean M. Nick

Friday, July 2, 2021 @ 10:07 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Jean M. Nick, 93, of Oil City, passed away Friday July 2, 2021, at Oakwood Heights.

Born December 5, 1927, in Titusville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jay D. & Jenny Welsh Ross.

Jean was a 1945 graduate of Oil City High School.

She was the caretaker for St. Catherine Cemetery in Titusville for many years before moving to Erie, PA.

Jean lived in Erie from 1976-2011 and most recently at Red Coach Manor Apartments.

She was married on October 22, 1946, in Our Lady Help of Christians Church to Bernard W. Nick and he preceded her in death on July 12, 1997.

She was a member of St. Joseph Church in Oil City.

Jean enjoyed playing bingo, going to Salamanca, and doing word searches.

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Interment will be in St. Catherine’s Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to a charity of ones choice.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.