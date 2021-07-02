Judy A. Gibb, 76, of Bunnell, FL, joined her loving husband in Heaven on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine, FL.

Born November 21, 1944, in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late William and Edna (Blair) Cotterman. On April 27, 1968, she married the love of her life, Jack W. Gibb, and they shared over 50 wonderful years together; he preceded her in death on October 25, 2018.

For most of her life, Judy worked as a Blueprint Specialist for Joy Manufacturing.

A diehard sports fan, she could often be found cheering her favorite teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Franklin High School Boys Basketball team, on to victory. She loved to cook and enjoyed the many cruises her and Jack took together throughout their lives. Judy was also a member of the Franklin First United Methodist Church.

Judy will be forever remembered by her three children, Marlene Rose Gibb and her partner, Dorothy Soderberg, of Latrobe, PA, Jay Jeffery Gibb of Pittsburgh, and Beth Ann Gibb of Port Orange, FL; her granddaughter, Brittany Beth (Euliano) Grajek and her husband, Joshua, of Meadville; her two great-grandsons, Liam Jacob Grajek and Samuel Harrison Grajek, both of Meadville; and by her two cousins, Joyce Hartley and her husband, Joe, of Spring Grove, PA, and Roy Blair and his wife, Marti, of Fairview, PA.

In addition to her parents and husband, Judy was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley (Cotterman) Heeter and her husband, Ronald.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no visitation.

A Celebration of Judy’s life will be held at a later date and will be announced at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Judy’s honor to the AMVETS #113, P.O. Box 2451, Bunnell, FL, 32110.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

