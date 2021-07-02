Longtime East Brady Mayor Klein Passes Away

John R. Klein, 79, of East Brady died Monday, June 28, 2021, at his residence.

Born September 15, 1941, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of John D. and Sylvia M. (Schupp) Klein.

On July 9, 1966, he married the former Joan L. Pollock. She preceded him in death on February 3, 2011.

A graduate of Slippery Rock University with a Bachelors in Secondary Education, John spent his career teaching social studies at East Brady High School.

John was a member of East Brady United Methodist Church, he served on the pastor-parish relations committee, was a lay speaker, taught Sunday School, helped with the community food pantry and above all, was a believer in Jesus Christ.

John was a lifelong volunteer firefighter. He was a member of the East Brady Volunteer Fire Department, a forest fire warden and served as an EMT with East Brady Ambulance.

He was the Mayor of East Brady for 12 years, served on the East Brady Library Board, was a member of the a capella group “The Harmonics,” coached girls high school softball for many years, loved birdwatching, reading, and enjoyed the company of his family and grandkids.

He is survived by his five children, Michael Klein and wife Amy of East Brady, Erin Conklin and husband Jason of Bradys Bend, Megan McAmmond and husband Tim of Alberta, Canada, Gwynn Lamm and fiancé Rodney Durbin of Mason, OH, Kyle Klein and wife Charlene of Sligo, PA; 15 Grandchildren, Shaun and Shaylah Klein, Mackenzie, Riley, Donovan, Delaney and Ansley Hindman, Benjamin and Zachery McAmmond, Jordan, Ian and Kennedy Lamm, Kylee, Owen and Michaela Klein and one great grandson, Amir.

John is also survived by his brother, Gary Klein of Pittsburgh and two sisters-in-law, Nelle and husband Robert Kost and Audrey Pollock.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-mother, Audrey Klein; his wife, Joan; one brother, Ed Klein; and one brother-in-law, Strickler Pollock.

Friends of John R. Klein will be received from 1:00-4:00, 6:00-8:00 PM Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. 707 Kellys Way, East Brady, PA, 16028.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, July 2, 2021, at the East Brady United Methodist Church with Rev. Joe Olkowski and Pastor Tom McElravy co-officiating.

The funeral service will be “live streamed” on the funeral home Facebook Page at 11:00 A.M. Friday. Please visit https://www.facebook.com/BuecheleFuneralHome and “like” the page to be notified when it begins.

Private burial will follow in St. Eusebius Cemetery.

The Klein family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in John’s name to the East Brady VFD 101 Graham Street, East Brady, PA, 16028 or the East Brady United Methodist Church, 416 Kellys Way, East Brady, PA, 16028

To View or Express Condolence, please visit www.BuecheleFuneralHome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.