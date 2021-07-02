Man Found Not Guilty in Double Fatal DUI Crash on Miola Road

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A man who faced homicide by vehicle while DUI charges related to a double fatal crash that occurred on Miola Road in April of 2017 was found not guilty on Thursday.

A jury found 26-year-old Joseph Michael Flynn, of Clark, Mercer County, not guilty of the following charges on Thursday, July 1:

Aggravated Assault, Felony 1

Homicide By Vehicle While Driving Under The Influence, Felony 2 (two counts)

Aggravated Assault By Vehicle While DUI, Felony 2 (three counts)

DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

DUI: High Rate of Alcohol (Bac.10 – <.16) 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

Involuntary Manslaughter, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)

President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton, who presided over the trial, also subsequently found Flynn not guilty of the following:

Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary

Driving at Safe Speed, Summary

Careless Driving, Summary

Careless Driving – Unintentional Death, Summary

Careless Driving – Serious Bodily Injury, Summary

Reckless Driving, Summary

Failure to Use Safety Belt – Driver and Front Seat Occupant, Summary

The charges stemmed from a crash that occurred around 12:16 a.m. on April 14, 2017, on Miola Road about a half mile north of Bigley Road, in Highland Township, Clarion County.

Defense attorney Blair Hindman told exploreClarion.com DNA evidence played a big part in the trial.

Hindman said blood samples from the driver’s area of the vehicle were tested against a blood sample Flynn provided for police, and the samples did not match.

“None of his blood was on the driver’s seat or the airbag,” Hindman said.

“The physical evidence was just not there that he was driving the vehicle.”

He also noted that both Flynn and others had all testified that he was not the one who had driven to the bar, although he could not remember leaving the bar or who specifically had been driving afterward.

“He didn’t remember where he was in the vehicle or even getting into the vehicle.”

After three years of legal proceedings, Hindman said that Flynn was just glad the case was finally resolved.

“It was a long battle for Joey, and it was a sad and tragic thing. He made the statement that he lost two friends that night, too, and he just hopes the families can all move on from this now.”

According to the criminal complaint, there were four occupants in the truck at the time of the crash: Joseph Flynn and three passengers, Mark Matthew Marcucci, Kevin Scott Yarabinec, and Cody Alan Hughes.

The complaint states that 29-year-old Mark Marcucci, of West Middlesex, Mercer County, Pa., was pronounced dead at the scene by Clarion County Coroner Randall Stom around 3:32 a.m. with his death attributed to blunt force trauma injuries he suffered in the crash.

Marcucci, a Youngstown State University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, was well-known in the region as a race car driver, racing at Mercer Raceway Park, Sharon Speedway, Lernerville, and more. Marcucci had three track championships at Mercer Raceway Park and one national championship.

Twenty-three-year-old Kevin Yarabinec of Sharpsville, Mercer County, Pa., was flown from Clarion to Allegheny General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on April 15, 2018.

According to the complaint, an autopsy was performed. It indicated that Yarabinec died from blunt force trauma to the head, neck, trunk, and extremities that he suffered from the crash.

Yarabinec was a right-handed pitcher at Youngstown State University from 2014-17 and graduated in May 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

Cody Hughes was flown from Clarion to Pittsburgh Presbyterian Hospital for injuries that he received in the crash with consisted of two broken vertebrae, a fractured ankle, and knee problems.

According to the complaint, the investigation showed that the 2017 RAM 1500 was traveling north on State Route 1005 when it started to travel off the roadway on the east berm while negotiating a left curve. The truck continued off the roadway and struck a culvert and a road sign. It then continued to travel north next to the roadway when the right side of the truck struck a tree. The truck then struck a second tree with the right side of the front end, causing the truck to rotate 180 degrees counterclockwise. It came to a final rest to the east of the second tree facing south.

The complaint notes that three of the four occupants of the truck were ejected from the vehicle, while Flynn was not ejected.

On April 24, 2018, Trooper Berggren applied for and was granted a search warrant for Flynn’s medical records.

According to the complaint, the records showed that Flynn had a BAC (blood alcohol content) of .143% at the time of the test.

The complaint also states that a crash reconstruction completed by Trooper Manno showed that the vehicle was traveling at a minimum of 86 miles per hour to a maximum of 93 miles per hour in a posted 40 mile per hour zone at the time of the crash. The investigation also concluded that Flynn was not wearing a seatbelt.

