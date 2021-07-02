Memorial Service Set for George R. “Hun” Smith

A memorial service has been scheduled for George R. “Hun” Smith, of Rimersburg.

The memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 18 at 3 p.m. at the First Church of God New Bethlehem, located at 418 Brian, New Bethlehem.

George R. “Hun” Smith passed away peacefully Friday February 19, 2021 in Ocala, Florida.

A full obituary is available here.

