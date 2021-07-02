Area Law Enforcement Officials Encourage Safe Driving Over Holiday Weekend

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – While July 4th is a major time for celebration, it can quickly turn to tragedy on the roadway.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, from 2015 to 2019, there were 1,339 drivers killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes over the Fourth of July holiday period, and 38% of the drivers killed were drunk.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is always a big factor in motor vehicle accidents,” Pennsylvania State Police Troop C Community Services Officer Trooper Ronald Chewning told exploreClarion.com.

Trooper Cassandra Miller of Troop E of the Pennsylvania State Police noted that DUIs are one of the most common factors in at-fault crashes in the Troop E region, as well.

Trooper Chewning reported that the type of DUIs they see have shifted in recent years, as well.

“More recently, it seems that driving under the influence with drug involvement – either by itself or in combination with alcohol – has taken over, accounting for more cases than driving under the influence of alcohol alone.”

Chief Robert Wenner of the Sugarcreek Borough Police noted the same issue, stating his agency currently sees drug involvement in approximately eight of every ten DUI cases. He also noted that while DUIs in the past were more common at night, that is no longer the case.

“We saw a DUI before noon at least once every week in June,” Wenner explained.

“Daytime isn’t safer anymore because there are impaired drivers on the road at all hours of the day. 10:00 a.m. seems to be the common starting time, but we’ve had several at 8:30 a.m. when people are on their way to work.”

Chief Bill Peck of the Clarion Borough Police also noted that DUIs are of particular concern over a holiday weekend.

“If you’re going to drink, just have a designated driver,” Chief Peck said.

While driving under the influence is a major contributor to crashes and fatalities on area roadways, there are other traffic violations that can be deadly, as well.

Distracted Driving

Trooper Chewning noted along with driving under the influence, distracted driving is also an increasing issue.

“Distracted driving has become a big factor in things, especially texting while driving. I think it is a major factor in a lot of the accidents we see now.”

Chief Peck and Chief Robert Malnofsky of the New Bethlehem Borough Police both cited the same issue in their coverage areas.

“The biggest factor (in crashes) is probably distracted driving, in my opinion: people texting and not paying attention,” Peck added.

Malnofsky called distracted driving one of the most common causes of crashes.

“I think texting and driving is becoming a bigger and bigger issue in the state, and it’s not being emphasized enough,” he noted.

Chief Kevin Anundson of the Franklin Police Department also reported distracted driving and people “just not paying attention” as a major factor in many crashes.

“In town, there’s a lot more activity around, including pedestrians crossing and people pulling in and out of parking spaces, and people need to slow down and really pay attention, especially when there is any congestion.”

Speed

Both Troopers Chewning and Miller added that another major contributing factor they see in many crashes throughout Clarion and Jefferson Counties is speed.

“The numbers are really high for people driving too fast. Speed citations are always Number One, and everyone always seems to be in a hurry,” Chewning said.



Likewise, Chief Wenner noted that speed is often a contributing factor in the most serious accidents in Sugarcreek Borough.

“We’ve instituted a zero-tolerance program within the borough for speeding. There are guidelines, and people may get a warning before we cite them, but if you reach a certain speed threshold, you will be cited, and we’re strictly enforcing speed limits every day to get people to slow down,” Wenner explained.

“We’ve had people traveling through at speeds of over 100 miles per hour, which is just crazy,” he added.

Both Chief Peck and Chief Malnofsky specified speed as a major factor in many crashes in the area.

Other Traffic Violations

Trooper Chewning noted that red light and stop sign violations are also ongoing issues.

“People seem to push going through, trying to make the light instead of waiting, and that’s another very common issue on the road. It also seems like a lot of people have decided to ‘roll through’ stop signs.”

Trooper Miller noted that disobeying traffic control devices is a very common issue in the Venango County region, as well.

Move Over Law

Along with commonly known violations, law enforcement officers say there are also some violations they see where people seem to be unaware of the law.

One of the main violations noted was a violation of the recently updated “Move Over” legislation.

According to PennDOT, Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law requires drivers approaching an emergency response area who are unable to safely merge into a lane farther away from the response area to “pass the emergency response area at a speed of no more than 20 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit and reasonable for safely passing.”

An emergency response area is defined as an area where an emergency vehicle has its lights flashing or where road crews or emergency responders have lighted flares, posted signs, or attempt to warn travelers.

The law also creates a new point system that imposes two points for failure to merge into the lane that is not next to the emergency response area; sets fines at $500.00 for first-time offenders, $1,000.00 for a second offense, and $2,000.00 for a third or subsequent offense; and requires a 90-day license suspension for a third or subsequent offense.

The license suspension also applies to incidents that seriously injure or kill another person. The suspension is six months if the person injured or killed is an emergency service provider or was near a disabled vehicle.

The Move Over Law also sets additional fines of up to $10,000.00 for violators who injure or kill an emergency service responder or a person in or near a disabled vehicle and doubles fines for several traffic violations when committed in an emergency response area when first responders are present.

“Obviously, there are times you can’t move over, but if you can’t, you are now required to slow down to at least 20 miles per hour below the speed limit because it is just such a big danger to people who may be broken down along the road or to workers,” Trooper Chewning noted.

Chief Wenner echoes Trooper Chewning’s sentiments.

“It’s really about keeping people safer. The penalties are severe but the consequences can be even more severe,” Chief Wenner added.

“I don’t think a lot of people are familiar with the law, and if they are, they aren’t abiding by it.”

Headlights

Trooper Chewning noted that another common violation that many drivers seem to be unaware of is a violation of Pennsylvania’s law for when drivers need to use their headlights.

“If you have your windshield wipers on due to the weather, you have to have your headlights on.

“Many people think their driving lights are enough, but you physically have to turn them on so your other marker lights come on. If your tail lights aren’t on, your headlights aren’t on.”

Chief Anundson explained a violation of the law regarding headlights that he sees regularly.

“People think if its light out and they can see, they don’t need their headlights, but it makes a big difference in people being able to see you,” he noted.

“I always tell people if you look at the oncoming traffic and see that most other cars have their headlights on, you should have yours on, too, because there’s a reason.”

Other Safety Reminders

With the traffic across Pennsylvania expected to increase over the holiday weekend, all of the officers had reminders for local drivers.

Chief Peck said that drivers should be on the alert for pedestrians crossing the roadway.

“Be careful to yield to pedestrians and watch out and be aware of when you need to yield to cars when you are a pedestrian,” Chief Peck noted.

Trooper Chewning had an advisory for travelers regarding bicyclists and Amish buggies.

“Watch out for people on bicycles. Give them four feet of clearance when going around them. And, do the same for Amish buggies,” Trooper Chewning mentioned.

Chief Wenner advised travelers to “keep everyone safer by slowing down.”

Both Chief Anundson and Chief Malnofsky mentioned travelers and the requirement of using seat belts.

“Please wear your seat belts. It makes a big difference. We’ve had people ejected from what would have otherwise been minor crashes because they weren’t wearing a seatbelt,” Chief Anundson said.

Chief Malnofsky added: “Slow down, use your seatbelt, and pay attention to your environment.

“It doesn’t have to be another car that causes a crash. It could be anything from a deer to a vehicle to a person.”

