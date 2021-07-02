Priscilla Burns Moore, 84, of Radford passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021.

She was born and raised in Sligo, PA, to the late Clair and Ruth Burns. Also preceding her in death were her brother, Richard Burns, and sisters, Gladys Shoup and Kathleen Craig.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, David Moore; a son, James and wife Chelsea Moore of Spotsylvania; daughter, Susan and husband, Mike Blankenship of Appomattox; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Priscilla was a compassionate and gracious lady who deeply loved her family and her many friends and was happiest when surrounded by them.

She graduated from Sligo High School in 1954 and earned a B.S. degree in elementary education from Clarion State Teachers College in 1959. That same year she moved to Athens, Ohio with her husband, Dave, where she taught special education for two years. In 1961, they moved to Warren, Mich. where she taught first grade for two years before relocating to Radford where her husband accepted a position at Radford College. In 1965, they moved to Raleigh, N.C. where her husband began work on a Ph.D. During the next two years Priscilla gave birth to their two children while supporting her husband in his university studies. They moved back to Radford in 1967 where Priscilla completed a M.S. degree in Elementary Guidance. She was soon employed by the Radford City School System to establish the first elementary level guidance program in the three elementary schools. She continued her work as a guidance counselor, providing critically important guidance and counseling for thousands of Radford City elementary students until she retired in 1999.

Priscilla loved to be with people and was a member of First Baptist Church, a member of P.E.O., a philanthropic organization that provides educational opportunities for female students worldwide, and enjoyed singing, dancing, shopping, traveling, and always looked forward to playing bridge with her many friends.

Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church in Radford at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021, with the Rev. Diana White and the Rev. Kent Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends in the church sanctuary from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Radford 215 3rd Avenue, Radford, VA, 24141 or to the charity of your choice.

The Moore family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

