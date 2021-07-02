River Critters Event Set for Sunday at Cook Forest

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Cook Forest will be playing host to a special River Critters event on Sunday, July 4.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Cook Forest Park Office.

Please bring your river sneakers, swimsuits, and snorkels to the park office, located at 100 PA-36, Cooksburg, as participants will travel to various sections of the Clarion River to search for and identify hard-to-find underwater creatures.

Various species of fish, mussels, snakes, and salamanders often make an appearance.

Children must be with a participating adult.

Low clearance vehicles are not suggested due to access to some of these areas.

All participants must register at the park office at 814-744-8407 or [email protected]

