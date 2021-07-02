Say What?!: Owner Reunited With Dog Seven Years After It Was Stolen

EATON CO., Mich. – An owner was recently reunited with her dog in Michigan seven years after it had gone missing in Florida.

The dog, named Sgt. Pepper, was reported stolen in 2014 after it went missing and was subsequently claimed by someone else.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.