State Police Calls: Teen Punches Woman; Several Trees Burned on Property

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Harassment in Farmington Township

Around 9:21 p.m. on June 21, Marienville-based State Police received a report of a domestic incident.

Police say it was discovered that a 14-year-old female juvenile from Lucinda punched her mother, a 44-year-old Leeper woman, at a location on Arnold Avenue in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

The investigation is ongoing.

Criminal Mischief in Green Township

Around 8:46 a.m. on July 1, Marienville-based State Police were notified of an incident of criminal mischief at a location on Green Oak Lane in Green Township, Forest County.

Police say it was then found that a known 64-year-old Lawrence man’s property had been damaged by unknown individual(s) who had burnt several small trees, valued at a total of $200.00.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Marienville released the above reports on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

