State Police Seeking Man Wanted on Rape, Sexual Assault Charges

Friday, July 2, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-L0DpO7ApcouFB0HMERCER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating a man wanted on an active arrest warrant for rape, sexual assault, and related charges.

Mercer-based State Police hold an active arrest warrant for Tyler Alan Bowen (pictured above) on charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, sexual abuse of children, statutory sexual assault, obscene and other sexual materials and performances, and indecent assault.

Bowen was last known to have been in the New Castle area, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Bowen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Trooper Craig of the Mercer-based State Police at 724-662-6162.


