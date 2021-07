Students from Clarion County, Butler County Graduate from IUP

INDIANA, Pa. – The following students from Clarion County and Butler County have completed requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania as of May 2021.

Clarion County graduates, their hometowns, majors, and degrees are:

Clarion: Mattison June Thornton, Oak Ridge Drive, M.A. in English/Composition & Lit, MA

East Brady: Jacob King, Robinson Street, B.S. in Biology/Pre-medical



Lauren Marie Wolbert, McCloskey Road, B.A. in TheatreRobert Scott Moore, Lander Drive, B.S.Ed. in Vocational-Technical EducationDelani Renee Priester, Lawsonham Road, M.S. in Food & Nutrition/Education, MS

Butler County graduates, their hometowns, majors, and degrees are:

Butler: Natalie Teras Armstrong, Remil Drive, D.Ed. in Administration and Leadership Studies; Emily Kathryn Crusan, Ietto Drive, B.S. in Nutrition/Dietetics; Amara Marie Dorcy, Westwood Manor, B.S. in Management/Supply Chain Management; Brayen Fincher, Holyoke Road, B.S. in Nutrition/Dietetics; Trai Robert Kish, Fairlane Drive, B.S. in Computer Science/Software Engineering; Henry May, North Washington Street, P.S.M. in Applied and Industrial Chemistry; Luke D. Walker, Holland Drive, B.S.Ed. in Music Education

Chicora: Mackenzie E. Craig, Medical Center Road, B.A. in Criminology

Cranberry Township: Jack Burton Crunick, Autumn Hill Drive, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Brandon W. Lynd, Maureen Drive, M.B.A. in Business Administration; Lindsey Ann Rodrian, Lynwood Court, B.A. in Journalism and Public Relations; Korey G. Schroder, Creekside Court, B.S. in Management/Entrepreneurship and Small Business; Parker J. Tompkins, Ridgemont Drive, B.S. in Management/General

Eau Claire: Brittany E. Burdick, East Main Street, B.A. in Criminology

Evans City: Camille Anne Meister, Elizabeth Avenue, B.A. in Sociology/Human Services; Madeline Storm Poirier, Naughton Circle, B.S. in Marketing

Harmony: Chase Emerson Geis, Maple Glen Drive, B.S. in Computer Science/Cyber Security

Mars: Madeline E. Pifer, Village Green Boulevard West, B.S. in Human Development and Family Science; Anna Swiatek, Catalpa Court, B.S. in Marketing

Prospect: Brady Rose Dalton, Orchard Drive, B.S. in Nursing

Sarver: Danika Jade Durand, Crestwood Drive, M.Ed. in School Counseling; MacKenzie Patricia Kutsch, Kepple Road, B.S. in Nursing; Katelyn Marie Ray, Bear Creek Road, B.S. in Human Resource Management; Kylie Amber Shiring, Sarver Road, B.S. in Finance; Jason Van Tine, North Pike Road, B.S. in Finance

Saxonburg: Olivia Marie Critchlow, Alderson Road, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Marketing; Taylor Ann Lambert, Old Farm Lane, B.S. in Biology; Kenley Paige Renfrew, Alana Drive, B.S. in Management/General; Claire Rodgers, Golden City Road, B.A. in History

Slippery Rock: Stephen David Morfenski, Franklin Road, M.Ed. in Health and Physical Education/K-12 Teacher Education

Valencia: Sydney Mae Marie Buchanan, Sheldon Road, B.S. in Nursing; Kristina LaRocca,

A complete listing of May 2021 graduates is available at www.iup.edu.

