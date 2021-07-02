 

Two People Injured in Route 36 Crash

Friday, July 2, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Emergency 911 SceneELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say two people were injured in a collision that occurred on State Route 36 on Thursday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident occurred around 3:35 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, on State Route 36, at its intersection with State Route 949, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

Police say a known 16-year-old female from Marysville, Ohio, was operating a 2019 Honda Accord, traveling north on State Route 949 at its intersection with State Route 36, when she entered the path of a 1990 GM Vandura operated by 65-year-old Lenora M. Johnson, of Penn Hills, Pa.

The GM then struck the Honda on the rear driver’s side door.

The teen, as well as three passengers in her vehicle, identified as 46-year-old John E. Collins, 42-year-old Amie R. Shorr, and a known 13-year-old male, all of Marysville, Ohio, were using seat belts.

Johnson and two 15-year-old females and a 14-year-old male, all from Monroeville, were also using seat belts.

One passenger in Johnson’s vehicle, identified as 40-year-old Nikisha L. Johnson, of Monroeville, was not using a seat belt.

Jefferson County EMS transported Nikisha Johnson and a 14-year-old passenger in Johnson’s vehicle to Penn Highlands Brookville for injuries of unknown severity.

No other injuries were reported.

The Marysville, Ohio teen driver was charged with a traffic violation.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were removed from the scene by East Main Towing.

Sigel Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.


