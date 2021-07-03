A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of showers between 1pm and 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Light and variable wind.

Independence DayMostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.