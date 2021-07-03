Clarence John Lindemuth age 76 of Spruce Street Brookville, PA; died on Wednesday June 30, 2021, at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born on November 20, 1944, in Brookville, he was the son of the late Clarence H. and Mary Himes Lindemuth. Retired, Clarence had worked for many years in the Brookville area as a truck driver mainly making local deliveries. He also was employed for a time at Trail King. Clarence also worked at the Medicine Shop in Brookville delivering prescriptions and such, a job he enjoyed very much.

After his retirement he went back to work for Polk Township just as a way to get out of the house and give him something to do. He attended the Munderf United Methodist Church. Clarence was a member of the Brookville Fireman’s Club and was actively involved in the Relay for Life organization in Jefferson County. He also enjoyed going to yard sales, having yard sales, playing cards, calling bingo games, and hanging out at the bowling alley in Brookville.

He also enjoyed going camping with his brother.

Clarence is survived by the mother of his three children, Wanda Lindemuth; 2 daughters, Tammy (Steve) Shaffer of Brookville; Tracey (Christopher) Morris of Corsica; a son, Tim (Cynthia) Lindemuth of Brockway; 2 sisters, Patty Carnahan of Butler, PA; Debbie (Tom) Swineford of Brookville; 2 brothers, Gary (Sheila) Lindemuth and Denny Lindemuth both of Hazen, PA; 4 grandchildren, Kacey Lindemuth, Stephanie Shick, Brittany Wilson and Ryan Shaffer.

He is also survived by several great grandchildren. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by a sister, Millie Boyer and a great granddaughter, Letty Jo Shaffer.

Calling hours will be on Monday July 5 from 4PM to 7PM at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway and on Tuesday from 10AM to 11AM. A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM Tuesday, also at the funeral home with Pastor Ann Dixon officiating. Burial will be in the Temple Cemetery at Hazen. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society C/O RFL Jefferson County 320 Bilmar Drive Pittsburgh, PA, 15205.

