Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Seafood Salad

Saturday, July 3, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This seafood salad is easy to make and tasty to eat!

Ingredients

1 medium orange
1 medium lemon

1 medium lime
1/2 pound peeled and deveined cooked shrimp (31-40 per pound), coarsely chopped
1/2 pound refrigerated fresh or imitation crabmeat, coarsely chopped
2 tablespoons finely chopped sweet onion
2 tablespoons finely chopped sweet red pepper
Shredded lettuce
Assorted crackers

Directions

-Finely grate the zest from the orange. Cut orange crosswise in half; squeeze juice from the orange. Transfer zest and juice to a large bowl. Repeat with lemon and lime. Add shrimp, crab, onion, and pepper; toss to coat. Serve on lettuce with crackers.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


