Clarion-Limestone Senior Award Winners Announced
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-Limestone High School has released their Senior Award Winners.
(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
Honors Students (3.50 GPA or above)
Taylor Aites, Isabela Barboza, Kyle Bottaro, Ryan Burns, Kent Carrier, Hannah Culp, Lauren Hartle, Morgan Hartle, Carlley Hunter, Lauren Jamison, Anna Kennemuth, Levi Orcutt, Janelle Pezzuti, Kelby Powell, Jacob Rankin, Braden Rankin, Hannah Smith, and Bryant Smith
2020-21 DEPARTMENTAL AWARDS
Art: Cierra Miller
Business: Lauren Jamison
English: Hannah Culp
Foreign Language: Madison Wenner
Health & Physical Education: Hayden Siegel
Industrial Arts/Vo Ag: Braden Rankin
Mathematics: Braden Rankin
Music: Bryant Smith
Science: Janelle Pezzuti
Social Studies: Austin Coull
OTHER AWARDS
David R. Marchand Mathematics Scholarship – Braden Rankin
Music Director Award – Taylor Kimble & Lauren Hartle
John Philip Sousa Award – Joesph Hemm
Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention – Janelle Pezzuti
Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference – Janelle Pezzuti & Braden Rankin
DAR Award – Emma Smith
Jamison Family Scholarship – Joesph Hemm
Grant And Ethel King Scholarship – Brooke Baughman
C-L Faculty And Staff Dressdown Scholarship – Hanna Culp & Hayden Siegel
Kitty Mcguigan Memorial Scholarship – Hayden Siegel
United Electric Shine the Light Scholarship – Levi Orcutt
Clarion Builders Award – Joesph Hemm
CLAEA Scholarship – Hannah Culp
Rick Weaver Memorial Scholarship – Taylor Aites
Jamison Family Scholarship – Joe Hemm
Clarion-Limestone Healthy Living Scholarship – Lauren Jamison
The Gilstrap Family Scholarship
Arts: Levi Orcutt
Science: Jacob Rankin
Math: Braden Rankin
Betty H. Willison Memorial Scholarship
Brooke Baughman, Hayden Siegel, Taylor Aites, Emma Smith, and Janelle Pezzuti
