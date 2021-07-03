 

Clarion-Limestone Senior Award Winners Announced

Saturday, July 3, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

0B62D55D-CCDD-4F94-A287-6B2138E52454CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-Limestone High School has released their Senior Award Winners.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Honors Students (3.50 GPA or above)

Taylor Aites, Isabela Barboza, Kyle Bottaro, Ryan Burns, Kent Carrier, Hannah Culp, Lauren Hartle, Morgan Hartle, Carlley Hunter, Lauren Jamison, Anna Kennemuth, Levi Orcutt, Janelle Pezzuti, Kelby Powell, Jacob Rankin, Braden Rankin, Hannah Smith, and Bryant Smith

2020-21 DEPARTMENTAL AWARDS

Art: Cierra Miller
Business: Lauren Jamison
English: Hannah Culp
Foreign Language: Madison Wenner
Health & Physical Education: Hayden Siegel
Industrial Arts/Vo Ag: Braden Rankin
Mathematics: Braden Rankin
Music: Bryant Smith
Science: Janelle Pezzuti
Social Studies: Austin Coull

OTHER AWARDS

David R. Marchand Mathematics Scholarship – Braden Rankin

Music Director Award – Taylor Kimble & Lauren Hartle

John Philip Sousa Award – Joesph Hemm

Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention – Janelle Pezzuti

Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference – Janelle Pezzuti & Braden Rankin

DAR Award – Emma Smith

Jamison Family Scholarship – Joesph Hemm

Grant And Ethel King Scholarship – Brooke Baughman

C-L Faculty And Staff Dressdown Scholarship – Hanna Culp & Hayden Siegel

Kitty Mcguigan Memorial Scholarship – Hayden Siegel

United Electric Shine the Light Scholarship – Levi Orcutt

Clarion Builders Award – Joesph Hemm

CLAEA Scholarship – Hannah Culp

Rick Weaver Memorial Scholarship – Taylor Aites

Jamison Family Scholarship – Joe Hemm

Clarion-Limestone Healthy Living Scholarship – Lauren Jamison

The Gilstrap Family Scholarship
Arts: Levi Orcutt
Science: Jacob Rankin
Math: Braden Rankin

Betty H. Willison Memorial Scholarship
Brooke Baughman, Hayden Siegel, Taylor Aites, Emma Smith, and Janelle Pezzuti


